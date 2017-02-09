Bill to Ban Fracking to be Introduced in Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bill to Ban Fracking to be Introduced in Maryland

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A measure to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland is being introduced.
    
Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo is expected to introduce the measure on Thursday with more than 50 co-sponsors.
    
Sen. Robert Zirkin also has introduced a measure to ban the drilling technique known as fracking in the state.
    
A moratorium is set to expire in October.
    
Proponents say fracking will create jobs, but opponents say the pollution risks are too great.
 

