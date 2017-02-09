Drivers in Delaware Warned to Watch for Slick Areas on Roads - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drivers in Delaware Warned to Watch for Slick Areas on Roads

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Transportation officials in Delaware are warning drivers to leave extra time for travel because roads could be slick with snow or ice, especially in the northern part of the state.
    
The Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday that crews in New Castle County are plowing and salting primary and secondary roads, plus bridges and overpasses.  DelDOT is monitoring weather in Kent and Sussex counties and will deploy crews as needed.

DelDOT is reminding drivers that bridges and overpasses typically freeze sooner than approach roads. Slowing down before traveling over an elevated roadway and keeping steady momentum without braking will help you keep control of your vehicle.

According to DelDOT, all roadways are divided into categories with primary roads and transit routes receiving first and continuous attention (I-95, U.S Route 13, Route 1, U.S. Route 202, etc.).  After the primary roads are open and passable, crews will move to the secondary roads. Weather conditions may change with snow drifting and accumulations, which may force crews to return to primary roadways.

Due to inclement weather, I-495 speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph.

Drivers are also advised to continue to exercise extreme caution when driving today, and be on the watch for hazards such as icy patches, snow covered roadways, downed tree limbs and power lines.  This afternoon and tomorrow’s morning commute may also present problems as temperatures drop and wet areas re-freeze. 

Drivers may contact the Transportation Management Center (TMC) 24/7 to report any travel or traffic related issues at the following numbers: Dial #77 from any cell phone; (302) 659-4600; or 1-800-324-8379.

