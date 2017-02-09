Milford Police Arrest Suspect in Wawa Robbery

MILFORD, Del. -- Following the release of video surveillance and photo of a suspect related to a robbery at a Wawa in Milford, police say they were able to identify a suspect and arrest him for the crime.

Police say on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., Joseph Prouse Jr., 23, of Milford entered a Wawa located on North DuPont Highway and presented the clerk with a note advising that he had a gun, demanding cash. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the store. No injuries were reported during the robbery. On Wednesday evening, police received a tip that Prouse may be in area of SE front Street. Upon arrival to the area, police located Prouse and took him into custody.

Prouse has been charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st Degree and committed to $20,000 bond.