Building Fire Investigation in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office says it is investigating the cause of a building fire in Cambridge.

The office says just after 2:20 Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out at a residential outbuilding on the 800 block of Phillips Street; the blaze was discovered by a neighbor.

It took 10 firefighters just under 10 minutes to take out the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $1,500 to the structure and another $200 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident should call 410-713-3780.