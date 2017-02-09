A Day in the Life of a School Bus Driver

Sherrell Matthews has worked as a bus driver for the Cape Henlopen School District for 14 years. (Photo: WBOC)

MILTON, Del.- Sherrell Matthews has worked as a bus driver for the Cape Henlopen School District for 14 years. She'll be the first to tell you that she loves her job, but it isn't easy.

"People don't always want to stop behind the bus," she says. "It jeopardizes the children's safety."

Matthews says that every day cars speed by her bus, even when the stop sign is out. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"[It's sometimes unpredictable, because we don't know what's going to happen with the weather," she says. "The pay is not good, so you have to love it."

Ride with Matthews for two minutes and it's obvious what that love is: the children. She gives high fives, hugs, and knows every single one of her 130 daily passengers' names.

"Everybody has a story, and I like talking with them," she tells WBOC with a smile. "They've got a lot of things to say."

Matthews became a bus driver after a rigorous background check and a two-day course with the Delaware Department of Transportation. She says it was a lot of work, but it was all worth it. On her bus, Matthews and the kids joke about sports, they play music and eat candy--provided they clean up after themselves. Matthews teaches them responsibility, but also about their self-worth.

"I want them to know I care about them," she says.

Despite long hours and little pay, Matthews wouldn't think about leaving for a second.

"[I tell my boss] he's not getting rid of me," she says. "I tell him, 'You gotta fire me twice, I'm not going anywhere.'"