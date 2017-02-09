A Day in the Life of a School Bus Driver - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A Day in the Life of a School Bus Driver

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
Sherrell Matthews has worked as a bus driver for the Cape Henlopen School District for 14 years. (Photo: WBOC) Sherrell Matthews has worked as a bus driver for the Cape Henlopen School District for 14 years. (Photo: WBOC)

MILTON, Del.- Sherrell Matthews has worked as a bus driver for the Cape Henlopen School District for 14 years. She'll be the first to tell you that she loves her job, but it isn't easy.

"People don't always want to stop behind the bus," she says. "It jeopardizes the children's safety." 

Matthews says that every day cars speed by her bus, even when the stop sign is out. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"[It's sometimes unpredictable, because we don't know what's going to happen with the weather," she says. "The pay is not good, so you have to love it." 

Ride with Matthews for two minutes and it's obvious what that love is: the children. She gives high fives, hugs, and knows every single one of her 130 daily passengers' names.

"Everybody has a story, and I like talking with them," she tells WBOC with a smile. "They've got a lot of things to say."  

Matthews became a bus driver after a rigorous background check and a two-day course with the Delaware Department of Transportation. She says it was a lot of work, but it was all worth it. On her bus, Matthews and the kids joke about sports, they play music and eat candy--provided they clean up after themselves. Matthews teaches them responsibility, but also about their self-worth.

"I want them to know I care about them," she says.

Despite long hours and little pay, Matthews wouldn't think about leaving for a second.

"[I tell my boss] he's not getting rid of me," she says. "I tell him, 'You gotta fire me twice, I'm not going anywhere.'" 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

  • Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away

    Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:53:15 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 18:27:01 GMT

    Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. 

    More

    Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices