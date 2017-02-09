Beat the Peak Alert Issued for Friday Morning

Because of the frigid temperatures across Delmarva and high demand, Delaware Electric and Choptank Electric cooperatives are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 6-8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the co-ops, energy usage is expected to peak during the aforementioned period of time. During times of peak energy usage, the co-ops said they will be purchasing power from the market at premium prices.

During "normal" load periods, the co-ops said they pay only pennies per kilowatt-hour for power. However, during "peak" demand or energy periods when the temperatures rise, the co-ops said they can pay up to $1 per kilowatt-hour and in turn, must pass these higher costs onto their members, which may have an impact on rates.

During the aforementioned "Beat the Peak" period, the co-ops are asking their members to lower their thermostats a few degrees and turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances that may not be needed. The co-ops are also asking their members to delay major appliance usage until the alert time is over.