Salisbury Airport Gets New Manager

Dawn Veatch

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Airport is under new management. Dawn Veatch has been appointed to replace Bob Bryant as manager of the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport.

Veatch most recently served as the Senior Director of Government Affairs in the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association (AOPA) from 2015 to 2017. In that role she expanded the national Aviation Support Network to ensure that airports and pilots were represented and protected. She also executive produced the film, America’s Community Airport: Going Higher.

Before her time at AOPA, Veatch was responsible for coordinating Federal Aviation Administration efforts in Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, as the FAA Director of the Western Hemisphere. Prior to that position, Veatch was the Division Manager for the Flight Standards Service - Southern Region, which is the largest division. As division manager, she was responsible for the aviation safety oversight of 32 countries, more than 20 air carriers, 700 aircraft maintenance repair stations and 300 air taxi operators. 

Veatch is a pilot and a flight instructor with extensive experience. She is married to Raymond Veatch, a retired FAA Attorney, and has three daughters. 

