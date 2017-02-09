Extreme Temp Changes Could be Harming Plants

EDEN, Md.- The temperature fluctuations Delmarva has experienced this past week could be damaging our plants.

On Tuesday, the temperatures on some parts of Delmarva reached 70 degrees. But, on Wednesday they dropped to a low of 30. And, just as excited as we get to see nice weather, our plants do too.

Brent Malone, owner of How Sweet It Is, a produce market and garden center in Eden, said our plants are definitely taking a beating with these crazy temperatures.

"You'll see a lot of leaf burn. The ends of a lot of your plants will get some black on them. The leaves might even fall off of some things," Malone said. "It isn't cold enough to kill anything per se yet, but your're going to see a lot of damage to plants."

Even though there might be some flowers growing already with the recent high temperatures, Malone said we need to remember that it's still winter.

"It's still early February you know, so when you're seeing this stuff that's unseasonable, because of this really warm weather," Malone said. "We're not out of the woods yet. It's going to get cold it's going to get cold."

It won't get too cold just yet. Temperatures will go up to about 70 degrees again on Sunday. Jarrod Miller from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, explained how plants attempt to survive with these temperature fluctuations.

"Plants get used to a cold snap that makes them harden up and their flower buds harden up," he said. "So, that when we do get freeze it protects them. But, with our warmer weather this winter plants haven't been able to get acclimated to the weather."

Unfortunately with this nice weather, it means we might not see as many flowers blooming in May.

"What we might see in the spring are less flowering in some of our plants and some of our trees and shrubs and things out there," Miller said.

Malone said if you have a plant you don't want to see damaged, put a sheet over it during colder nights for extra protection.