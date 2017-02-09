Republicans Walk Out of Maryland Senate During Debate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Republicans Walk Out of Maryland Senate During Debate

Posted: Updated:
Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC) Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Republicans walked out of the Maryland Senate in protest on Thursday after unsuccessfully trying to delay a resolution enabling the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission.
    
Republicans took the rare step of walking off the floor after Democrats, who control the chamber, rejected their request to delay action for one day by a vote of 28-18. The resolution would clear the way for the state's Democratic attorney general to sue the federal government for policies with which it disagrees, including President Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.
    
Sen. J.B. Jennings, the Senate minority leader, said he walked off the floor in frustration over the procedure. Other Republicans questioned why the state needed to rush. Nine of the Senate's 14 Republicans walked out.
    
"We have plenty of people to argue these issues and why this body needs to infuse itself with the nonsense out of Washington, the petty partisan politics that we have been saying for the last two and half years that we're above, that just really rubs me raw," said Sen. Robert Cassilly, a Harford County Republican who walked out of the chamber.
    
But most Democrats said there was no time to waste.
    
"When the house is on fire you don't sit down and talk about niceties," said Sen. Delores Kelley, D-Baltimore County. "You take the tools that you have."
    
Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, said Trump's travel ban affects biotech companies in the state, because 52 percent of the people who work for them are foreign-born.
    
"This is impacting the economics of our state currently," Feldman said.
    
Under the Maryland Defense Act of 2017, the attorney general could sue the federal government to protect the health, public safety, civil liberties and economic security of Maryland residents, as well as the environment. It also would enable the attorney general to sue over federal immigration and travel restrictions.
    
Supporters have cited concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and worries about lax enforcement of regulations to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
    
The Senate gave the resolution preliminary approval. A vote is scheduled for Friday.
    
"Quite frankly, in my opinion, I would like to get rid of this thing as quickly as possible if only because it's going to be divisive," said Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, D-Calvert. "It's going to set the tone for the whole session. It's going to be very mean-spirited, and I just want to get the damn thing off the floor as quickly as possible."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

  • Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away

    Joan Caggiano, Co-founder of Nicola Pizza, Passes Away

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:53:15 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 18:27:01 GMT

    Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. 

    More

    Joan Caggiano, co-founder of Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, died early Friday morning in hospice care following an extended battle with kidney and liver disease. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices