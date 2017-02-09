Suspect Sought in Laurel Shore Stop Holdup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Sought in Laurel Shore Stop Holdup

Surveillance Photo Provided by Laurel Police Surveillance Photo Provided by Laurel Police

LAUREL, Del. - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Laurel area convenience store.

Laurel Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the Shore Stop located at 405 North Central Avenue around 11:21 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officers, the suspect demanded cash from the employee and then ran away with the cash. The clerk was not hurt, according to police.

Police are describing the suspect as a black man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white gloves.

Also that same evening another business, the Oasis Travel Plaza on Sussex Highway, was held up by a suspect matching a similar description as the one involved in the Shore Stop robbery. 

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective C. Story at 302-875-2244. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

