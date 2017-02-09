Oasis Travel Plaza in Laurel Robbed at Gunpoint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Oasis Travel Plaza in Laurel Robbed at Gunpoint

Video surveillance photo of Oasis Travel Plaza robbery suspect. (Photo: Delaware State Police). Video surveillance photo of Oasis Travel Plaza robbery suspect. (Photo: Delaware State Police).

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the late Wednesday night armed robbery of the Oasis Travel Plaza at 30759 Sussex Highway in Laurel. 

Pol;ice said the incident occurred at approximately 11:44 p.m. as the robber, who was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded cash from an employee.
The victim complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the store and fled in an unknown direction.  The clerk was not injured.

The suspect was described as black, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white gloves.

Also that same evening, the Shore Stop convenience store on North Central Avenue was held up by a suspect who matched a similar description as the one who robbed Oasis.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective K. McCabe at 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

