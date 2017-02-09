Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
ReStore Manager Mark Quigley Examines Merchandise at the New Lewes ReStore ReStore Manager Mark Quigley Examines Merchandise at the New Lewes ReStore

LEWES, Del.-- The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity chapter has a new 10,000 square foot home improvement store, but now they need people to help run it.

The Lewes ReStore is located on Route 9, just a few miles west of Route 1. People can donate furniture, appliances, windows and more, and also purchase them at half the price. There's already tons of merchandise, but not enough people to help sell it.

"It takes a village," says manager Mark Quigley. "There's only a couple of us who are full time here."

Volunteers can help run the cash register, price items, handle donations and much more. Volunteer Programs Coordinator Barbara Ward says all the proceeds at the ReStore go to Habitat for Humanity's construction and repair projects, so the more volunteers at the store, the more money they can raise. 

"The whole model rests on our ability to engage community members to be partners in helping to solve the affordable housing problem," she tells WBOC. "If we are going to be successful in Lewes, we have to get a lot more volunteers working in the store." 

Ward says winter is always a tough time to find volunteers.

"When it starts to get cold and the weather is bad, you lose some of your individual volunteers and some of your groups," she says. "We do have to recruit harder."

As part of increased recruitment efforts, there will be four volunteer information sessions at the new ReStore on February 21st. Two are at ten a.m., the others are at 2 p.m.

Quigley says more volunteers don't just make his job easier, they make Sussex County better.

"We are blessed here at the beach but there are a lot of areas in the county that could use a helping hand," he says. "That's what we're here for."

For more information on the ReStore or volunteer opportunities, contact the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:43:30 GMT

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

    Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices