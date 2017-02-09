Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers

LEWES, Del.-- The Sussex County Habitat for Humanity chapter has a new 10,000 square foot home improvement store, but now they need people to help run it.

The Lewes ReStore is located on Route 9, just a few miles west of Route 1. People can donate furniture, appliances, windows and more, and also purchase them at half the price. There's already tons of merchandise, but not enough people to help sell it.

"It takes a village," says manager Mark Quigley. "There's only a couple of us who are full time here."

Volunteers can help run the cash register, price items, handle donations and much more. Volunteer Programs Coordinator Barbara Ward says all the proceeds at the ReStore go to Habitat for Humanity's construction and repair projects, so the more volunteers at the store, the more money they can raise.

"The whole model rests on our ability to engage community members to be partners in helping to solve the affordable housing problem," she tells WBOC. "If we are going to be successful in Lewes, we have to get a lot more volunteers working in the store."

Ward says winter is always a tough time to find volunteers.

"When it starts to get cold and the weather is bad, you lose some of your individual volunteers and some of your groups," she says. "We do have to recruit harder."

As part of increased recruitment efforts, there will be four volunteer information sessions at the new ReStore on February 21st. Two are at ten a.m., the others are at 2 p.m.

Quigley says more volunteers don't just make his job easier, they make Sussex County better.

"We are blessed here at the beach but there are a lot of areas in the county that could use a helping hand," he says. "That's what we're here for."

For more information on the ReStore or volunteer opportunities, contact the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.