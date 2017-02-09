Troopers Ask Public's Help in Locating Theft Suspects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Ask Public's Help in Locating Theft Suspects

Richard L. Clark and Brian M. Holloway Richard L. Clark and Brian M. Holloway

FREDERICA, Del.– Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating two suspects: 38-year old Richard L. Clark, of Townsend, and 36-year-old Brian M. Holloway, of Dover.

Both men are wanted for multiple counts of theft, conspiracy, and criminal trespassing associated with the recent thefts of vehicles in the Little Heaven area.

Anyone with information on either Clark's or Holloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Goode at 302-698-8517. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

