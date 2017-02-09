A Week After Hostage Situation, No Inmates in Building Where Incident Took Place

DOVER, Del. -- A week after a hostage situation that saw a Delaware correctional officer killed, inmates are not being housed at the building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where the incident took place.

The Delaware Department of Correction said on Thursday that inmates are not currently being held in the "C" Building at Vaughn, where inmates took four staff members hostage. Among the captives was Lt. Steven Floyd, whose death was ruled "homicide by trauma" and marked what is believed to be the first line-of-duty death in the department's history.

"The facility has made adjustments to the housing of inmates based on immediate security risks and concerns," said Jayme Gravell, a DoC spokeswoman.

Officials said police used a backhoe to breach the building, though Gravell did not comment on any damage to the structure. Inmates used water to fill lockers and prop them up as barricades.

Delaware Homeland Security Secretary Robert Coupe said last week all the inmates inside the building are being considered possible suspects. Because of there were roughly 120 people housed there, state police have said the investigation is still focused on interviews with detectives.

In regards to possible concerns about overcrowding in other sections of the prison, Gravell said the facility is currently operating within capacity.