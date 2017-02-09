Bus Crash Sends Eleven to Local Hospitals in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bus Crash Sends Eleven to Local Hospitals in Delaware

Lake Forest High School and Killens Pond Rd. Lake Forest High School and Killens Pond Rd.

FELTON, Del.– State Police are investigating a bus crash that occurred right outside Lake Forest High School, sending eleven students to area hospitals.

Police report that the incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. February 9, when a 75-year old Harrington man, operating a 2009 International school bus, started northbound out of the Lake Forest High School parking lot, located on Killens Pond Road. 

Authorities say the bus failed to come to a complete stop and continued out onto Killens Pond where it pulled out in front of an eastbound 1995 Jeep Wrangler being driven by an 18-year-old female.  The Jeep struck the bus on the left side and both vehicles came to a stop in the roadway.

The 18-year-old female, who police say is a student at Lake Forest High School, was transported by EMS to an area hospital where she was treated and released with treatable injuries. The 75-year-old bus driver was uninjured in the collision.

There were thirty-one Lake Forest High School students on board the bus at the time of the crash.  They were ushered back into the school where they were evaluated by medical staff and EMS. Ten of them were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into this incident and charges may be forthcoming.  Killens Pond Road in the area of the crash was closed for approximately one hour while the collision was investigated and cleared.

