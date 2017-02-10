Carney Schedule Includes Retreat with Cabinet Secretaries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney Schedule Includes Retreat with Cabinet Secretaries

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. John Carney is huddling behind closed doors with his Cabinet secretaries.
    
Carney's official public schedule for Friday includes an 8 a.m. retreat with Cabinet members but does not say where the meeting is being held.
    
Later in the day, Carney is scheduled to join U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and deliver remarks at graduation ceremony at an undisclosed location for 25 new state police troopers and 31 new municipal officers representing various police agencies in Delaware.
    
That event, contrary to past practice, also is also not open to the press or public.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices