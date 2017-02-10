Carney Schedule Includes Retreat with Cabinet Secretaries

DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...