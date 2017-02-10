Maryland Senate to Vote on Expanding AG's Ability to Sue - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate to Vote on Expanding AG's Ability to Sue

(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on a resolution to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission.
    
The Senate is expected to vote Friday on the resolution, which would clear the way for the Democratic attorney general to sue the federal government for policies with which it disagrees, including President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority counties.
    
Republicans walked out during debate on Thursday, after their efforts to postpone action on the resolution for a day were rejected.
    
Supporters have cited concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and worries about lax enforcement of regulations to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
 

