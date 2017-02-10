Former Virginia Governor's Defense Fund Raised $20K in 4th Quart - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Virginia Governor's Defense Fund Raised $20K in 4th Quarter 2016

Posted: Updated:
Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (Photo: AP) Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Finance reports show former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's legal defense fund raised about $20,000 during the last quarter of 2016.
    
Supporters created the fund in 2013 for McDonnell, who was convicted of public corruption but had his sentence overturned by a unanimous Supreme Court in June.

The reports collected by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker, also show around $36,000 of expenses during last year's fourth quarter. The majority of that went to legal, accounting and banking fees, and $10,000 went to the IRS for a late filing fee, according to the filings.
    
The fund reported $554,010 cash on hand as of the end of 2016.
    
McDonnell has since rejoined a Virginia Beach law firm and is teaching at Regent University.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices