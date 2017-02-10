Surveillance Cameras Aim to Protect Park Visitors in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Those who visit the city park to walk, run, socialize, or visit Ben's Red Swings, will soon be under the watchful eye of the Salisbury Police Department. The Salisbury City Council decided this week to move forward with a plan to install four new surveillance cameras in the city park.

The city has received just over $28,000 from the Department of Justice to install the four cameras. The project still needs to go through the proper proceedings in the city council and be formally voted on, but Mayor Jake Day said the cameras could be installed in the park this summer.

While the locations of the cameras have not yet been finalized, the mayor said he believes two cameras will be installed in the area around Ben's Red Swings Community Playground, one camera by the city pump station, and the fourth by the bandstand. The cameras will stream a live video back to the police department for officers to monitor, but also record video to be reviewed if a crime does take place.

The park is nearly 100 acres and sits 10 to 15 feet below street level which can make it difficult for neighbors or officers to see into the park from the surrounding neighborhood. The hope is the cameras provide a way to cover blind spots, while their presences works to deter crime.

One park visitor told WBOC on Friday they believe the cameras are not necessarily a bad idea, but does not believe the park is dangerous enough to install surveillance cameras. However, Dora Kovacic of Salisbury said she would welcome the new addition to the park.

"I think it's a fantastic idea. If I had thought of it, I would have called them and said so. But yes, I think it's a really really good idea because especially I see a lot of women coming alone with their dogs," Kovacic said Friday morning.

Day said the hope is to have the four new cameras installed in the park this summer.