Electrical Fire Causes $100K in Damage to Caroline Co. Home

PRESTON, Md. - A Caroline County home is badly damaged after an electrical fire Thursday night.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 7220 Harmony Road in Preston started in the basement around 9:17 p.m. Smoke alarms in the two-story farmhouse were activated, fire officials said.



It took 50 firefighters an hour to get the fire under control, according to state fire marshals, and by that time it had left about $110,000 worth of damage.



Fire marshals say an arcing of electrical wiring caused the fire. Fortunately no one was injured.