Maryland Senate Approves Bill Allowing State to Sue Federal Government

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate has approved a resolution to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission, because supporters are concerned about actions taken by President Donald Trump.



The Senate voted 29-17 Friday for the resolution. All of the Senate's 14 Republicans and three Democrats voted against it.



Supporters cited concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and worries about lax enforcement of regulations to protect the Chesapeake Bay.



Democrats also noted economic concerns relating to possible reductions in the federal workforce, because Maryland has a large number of federal workers. They say their constituents are scared about what may happen next in Washington.



Republicans say the resolution wrongly injects the partisanship of Washington into the state capital.