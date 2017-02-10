Maryland Senate Approves Bill Allowing State to Sue Federal Gove - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Approves Bill Allowing State to Sue Federal Government

Posted: Updated:
By Micheal Kettelberger
Connect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate has approved a resolution to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission, because supporters are concerned about actions taken by President Donald Trump.
    
The Senate voted 29-17 Friday for the resolution. All of the Senate's 14 Republicans and three Democrats voted against it.
    
Supporters cited concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and worries about lax enforcement of regulations to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
    
Democrats also noted economic concerns relating to possible reductions in the federal workforce, because Maryland has a large number of federal workers. They say their constituents are scared about what may happen next in Washington.
    
Republicans say the resolution wrongly injects the partisanship of Washington into the state capital.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices