Georgetown Police Foot Patrol Leads to Drug Arrests - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Police Foot Patrol Leads to Drug Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Horsey and Lori McDowell Brandon Horsey and Lori McDowell

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A foot patrol conducted by Georgetown police led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. 

Police said that on Thursday, officers on foot patrol inside the Georgetown Walmar witnessed someone drop a clear plastic bag on the floor. When the officers began to approach, the person began to quickly walk away. Police said the officers found the bag and viewed a white substance inside it which appeared to be crack cocaine. A test of the white substance from the plastic bag resulted positive for cocaine, according to police. The officers learned that the person who dropped the bag had left the store in a late model Ford Escape. Police successfully located the Ford Escape traveling north on Route 113 and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Brandon Horsey of Bridgeville, was positively identified as the suspect the officers encountered in Walmart. Horsey was taken into custody and found to be in possession of .6 grams of marijuana, according to investigators. Police said a passenger of the vehicle, 41-year-old Lori McDowell of Greenwood, was found to be in possession of 3.7 grams of crack cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Horsey was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a citation for driving while suspended/revoked. Horsey was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

McDowell was arrested for possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.?

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices