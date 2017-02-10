Georgetown Police Foot Patrol Leads to Drug Arrests

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A foot patrol conducted by Georgetown police led to the arrests of two people on drug charges.

Police said that on Thursday, officers on foot patrol inside the Georgetown Walmar witnessed someone drop a clear plastic bag on the floor. When the officers began to approach, the person began to quickly walk away. Police said the officers found the bag and viewed a white substance inside it which appeared to be crack cocaine. A test of the white substance from the plastic bag resulted positive for cocaine, according to police. The officers learned that the person who dropped the bag had left the store in a late model Ford Escape. Police successfully located the Ford Escape traveling north on Route 113 and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Brandon Horsey of Bridgeville, was positively identified as the suspect the officers encountered in Walmart. Horsey was taken into custody and found to be in possession of .6 grams of marijuana, according to investigators. Police said a passenger of the vehicle, 41-year-old Lori McDowell of Greenwood, was found to be in possession of 3.7 grams of crack cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Horsey was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a citation for driving while suspended/revoked. Horsey was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

McDowell was arrested for possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on unsecured bond.?