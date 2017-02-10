Denton Man Charged with Stealing Money from Wallet - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton Man Charged with Stealing Money from Wallet


By Jacqueline Karli
DENTON, Md. - Police say they have charged 33-year-old Brandon Warner with stealing money from a wallet that had been forgotten by a customer at a restaurant.  On December 27, 2016 the victim reported to police they were at the Arby's on Greensboro Road and inadvertently left their wallet on the table.  Police say the victim contacted the restaurant and was told the wallet had been returned and placed in an office. 

According to police, when the victim returned to get the wallet, $420 was missing.  Police say video footage showed a man, later identified as Warner, picking up the wallet, taking it from the office and later returning it.  Police arrested Denton on Thursday, Feb. 9 and charged him with theft under $1000.

