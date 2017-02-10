Former Death Row Inmate Takes Plea in Barbershop killings

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former death-row inmate facing a retrial on charges of killing a man and young boy at a Wilmington barbershop in 2001 has accepted a plea offer.



Chauncy Starling pleaded no contest Friday to one count of second-degree murder. Prosecutors agreed to drop several other charges.



Starling was convicted and sentenced to death for the killings of 5-year-old Damon Gist Jr. and 28-year-old Darnell Evans. He was granted a new trial in 2015 because of his defense attorney's mistakes and prosecutors' failure to disclose information about their key witness.



Last month, attorneys for Starling won two favorable pretrial rulings by a judge, including an order preventing prosecutors from using Starling's nickname, "Smoke," at his retrial. The judge said jurors might unfairly infer that Starling had previously killed, or "smoked," somebody.