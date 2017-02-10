Joe Biden, Wife Sign With Hollywood Talent Agency - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his wife Jill Biden wave as they arrive to an Air Force base in Guatemala City, in this Monday, March 2, 2015 file photo. (Photo: AP) Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his wife Jill Biden wave as they arrive to an Air Force base in Guatemala City, in this Monday, March 2, 2015 file photo. (Photo: AP)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have hired Hollywood agents.
    
The Bidens and Creative Artists Agency announced Friday that CAA would represent them.
    
Since leaving office last month, Biden has launched a foundation and announced partnerships with the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania. The former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware will continue to work on his initiative to end cancer, which took the life of his son, Beau.
    
The announcement did not specify what projects CAA would work with the Bidens on, beyond saying that the agency would "amplify" their public policy initiatives.
    
CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in Hollywood, with clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The agency also represents athletes.

