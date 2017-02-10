Caroline County Church Hit by Burglars

DENTON, Md. - Police are hoping the public can help them track down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from a Denton church.

Denton police said that sometime between the evening of Feb. 6 and the morning of Feb. 8, someone entered Cavalry Baptist Church on Market Street and stole the equipment.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, contact the Denton Police Department at 410-479-1414 or email tips@dentonmdpolice.com.