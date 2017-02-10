Trappe Daycare Death Retrial Ends in Conviction - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trappe Daycare Death Retrial Ends in Conviction

Posted: Updated:

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - A former Talbot County daycare provider has been sentenced in the 2009 death of an infant for which she was previously convicted.

The retrial of 59-year-old Gail Dobson, who is from Trappe, took place in a Kent County, Md., court. This came more than six years after Dobson's conviction in a Talbot County Court on murder and child abuse charges.           

Prosecutors said Dobson was caring for nine-month-old Trevor Ulrich in 2009 when he apparently began choking on his own vomit and stopped breathing. But the state medical examiner determined the cause of death was trauma to the head.

Online court records show Dobson's retrial ended in a conviction and a 20-year prison sentence, which is the same sentence a judge handed down in her original trial.         

