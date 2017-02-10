Pocomoke Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct Following Traffic S - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pocomoke Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct Following Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

POCOMOKE, Md.-- On January 27 at approximately 10:01 a.m. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4th Street and Oxford Street.

During the traffic stop, police say the deputy felt it necessary to request a K-9 from Pocomoke Police to scan the vehicle. The K-9 positively alerted the officers of something in the car. The Deputy then had the driver and the passenger exit the vehicle and stand on a nearby curb.   

Police say that while conducting a search the driver, twenty-four-year old Jeremy Wendel Douglas of Pocomoke Md., became very hostile and began cursing at the officers on scene.  Mr. Douglas started to gain attention from passing motorist at which time the Deputy then placed Mr. Douglas under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Mr. Douglas was taken before a District Court Commissioner, at which time the Commissioner determined that Mr. Douglas was to be released on his own recognizance.

The case is pending adjudication in the District Court.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices