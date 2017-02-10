Pocomoke Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct Following Traffic Stop

POCOMOKE, Md.-- On at approximately 10:01 a.m. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4th Street and Oxford Street.

During the traffic stop, police say the deputy felt it necessary to request a K-9 from Pocomoke Police to scan the vehicle. The K-9 positively alerted the officers of something in the car. The Deputy then had the driver and the passenger exit the vehicle and stand on a nearby curb.

Police say that while conducting a search the driver, twenty-four-year old Jeremy Wendel Douglas of Pocomoke Md., became very hostile and began cursing at the officers on scene. Mr. Douglas started to gain attention from passing motorist at which time the Deputy then placed Mr. Douglas under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Mr. Douglas was taken before a District Court Commissioner, at which time the Commissioner determined that Mr. Douglas was to be released on his own recognizance.

The case is pending adjudication in the District Court.