South Bethany Considers Banning Smoking on Beach

By Madeleine Overturf
SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - South Bethany may be the next town in Delaware to ban smoking on its beach.

Councilman Frank Weisgerber introduced the ordinance that would create the ban. He says the move comes after they realized they were the last coastal town in the area to still permit smoking on the beach.

"Up and down the coast, we're the last to institute no smoking," he says. "We figured when Ocean City put it in including their boardwalks, it was time that we addressed it." 

So the town sent out a survey to all 1400 homeowners asking their opinion. Weisgerber says of all the respondents, 72 percent were in favor of a ban.

"We get at least a half dozen emails from renters or property owners that said there was a chain smoker sitting on the beach next to them, and it ruined their time on the beach," he tells WBOC. "So we are going to try and solve that problem."

Due to town code, the ordinance must be officially read to the public three times before a vote can take place. The first reading will take place at Friday night's town council meeting. Weisgerber says if the ordinance proceeds, it could be voted on as early as April, just before beach season.

"We're trying to do what's best for our entire 1400 property owners," he says. "And if 72 percent feel that the town needs to have it, then the majority rules."

The ordinance would also ban smoking on the walkways that lead to the beach.

