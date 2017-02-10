Virginia Woman Arrested for LSD in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md.-- On February 8, at approximately 2:42 p.m. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 113 and Timmons road.

Police say that after a search of the vehicle and passengers uncovered LSD on a passenger later identified as twenty-two-year old Amanda Kyle De Leo of Virginia Beach Va.. She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ms. De Leo, one of the other passengers in the car, was taken before a District Court Commissioner, at which time the Commissioner determined that Ms. De Leo was to be released on her own recognizance.

The case is pending adjudication in the District Court.