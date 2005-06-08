From breaking news like a fast moving brush fire in Sussex County, to traffic tie-ups on the Bay Bridge, to the Chincoteague Pony swim, WBOC Chopper 16 will bring you a unique perspective from above.

WBOC Chopper 16 is a Bell Long Ranger L3 helicopter equipped with the latest high tech cameras and live equipment. Our on board transmitter can send live pictures anywhere within a 50 mile radius of our tower in Laurel, Del.

WBOC Chopper 16 has three cameras that are controlled by a photojournalist in the backseat. There are two "lipstick" cameras, on the tail and in the cockpit. The third is a gyrostabilized FLIR camera with a 36:1 zoom lens and a 2x extender. It can shoot smooth, crystal-clear video from a mile away.

WBOC Chopper 16 flies at about 120 miles per hour. This means we can bring you news from anywhere on Delmarva. We can quickly be on the scene and bring you live pictures on your TV screen.