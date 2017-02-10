Viewing Held for Lt. Steven Floyd - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Viewing Held for Lt. Steven Floyd

Steven Floyd. (Courtesy of Courtland Suggs) Steven Floyd. (Courtesy of Courtland Suggs)

DOVER, Del. -- A viewing was held Friday night for Lt. Steven Floyd, believed to be the first Delaware correctional officer killed in the line of duty, as services began for the fallen staff member at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center who died during last week's hostage situation.

Floyd was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant last week and awarded the Delaware Department of Correction's Medal of Valor. He was found unresponsive after state police stormed the "C" building at Vaughn and later pronounced dead.

A Masonic service was scheduled to occur 6 p.m. Friday night, followed by the viewing. A second viewing is scheduled for Saturday morning at Delaware State University to be followed by the funeral service. Floyd's body will then be buried in Frederica.

Sgt. Orlando DeJesus, a fellow correctional officer at Vaughn, said Floyd's death had left a void in the correction officer community. He brought a black and blue wreath donated in remembrance of Floyd to the prison for it to be hung on Friday and Saturday.

"A lot of staff members are having a hard time realizing they lost more than just a sergeant, more than just a leader, he was also a dear friend and a family member to all of us," he said.

Courtland Suggs, a longtime friend of Floyd, said he was shocked when he discovered his childhood friend had died. He said Floyd was a good family man who was a great teacher 

"I thought about his kids. I thought about his wife and just couldn't imagine what he went through," he said.

DeJesus said Floyd's death had been greatly felt in Vaughn but staff members were trying to support each other and draw upon community support to stay strong.
"He really taught us to put aside our differences with each other," he said. "Whatever happened during our shift he wanted everyone to work together and do what we needed to get home at the end of the day."

