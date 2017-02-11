Police: Driver Error to Blame for Truck's Plunge Off Bay Bridge- - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Driver Error to Blame for Truck's Plunge Off Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Posted: Updated:
Vehicles sit on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: AP) Vehicles sit on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Authorities say driver error appears to be to blame for sending a tractor trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
    
Thomas Anderson, the bridge and tunnel district's deputy director, said Friday that the driver was weaving through slow-moving traffic. He was trying to pass another truck when his rig went over the span's left side and into the frigid bay.
    
Driver Joseph Chen was seen standing on the truck as it floated in the bay Thursday. But he was unresponsive and in the water when a Navy helicopter rescued him. The 47-year-old died later.
    
Anderson said a preliminary police investigation does not point to wind as a factor. Wind speeds were more than 40 mph.
    
Autopsy results are pending. Police are still searching for the truck's cab on the bay's floor.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Laurel Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin and Fentanyl Bust

    Laurel Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin and Fentanyl Bust

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:48:42 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:52:03 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop. 

    More

    Laurel police say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.

    More

  • Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

    Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:49:24 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:54:11 GMT

    An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

    More

    An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

    More

  • Airport Road Construction Delayed in Milford

    Airport Road Construction Delayed in Milford

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:53 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:52:44 GMT

    Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed. 

    More

    Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices