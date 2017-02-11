Organizers of Punkin Chunkin Announce Return of Event in 2017

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Following a tragic accident at last year's Punkin Chunkin contest, the organizers of the event say they will continue on with the event this year.

Organizers held a press conference Saturday afternoon to announce that they will be moving forward with the event this upcoming fall. Back in November, a woman suffered critical injuries after a canon used to launch pumpkins at the contest exploded. Witnesses say the trap door and accompanying parts of the canon, known as "The Pumpkin Reaper," flew off the machine as a pumpkin was being launched, hitting the woman and a 56-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman was reportedly a producer covering the event with the Science Channel.

At today's press conference, Frank Payton, President of Punkin Chunkin, stated the organizers parted ways with the Science Channel, but stated they "appreciated their relationship over the years." With the Science Channel withdrawing from Punkin Chunkin, organizers say a major portion of the contest's funding has also left with the production company, leaving organizers to look for other business relationships for funding.

"If you are a network that is looking for a highly rated topic for a television show, we want to talk to you," said Payton. "If you are company that would like to take the full advantage of our advertising capability and the attention that we receive, we want to talk to you."

For more the 30 years, Punkin Chunkin has brought thousands of people to the Delaware area for its annual event, bringing in over $1 million for community and youth donations.