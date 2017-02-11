Corrections Officer Killed in Prison Uprising Laid to Rest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Corrections Officer Killed in Prison Uprising Laid to Rest

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: Delaware Department of Corrections) (Photo Credit: Delaware Department of Corrections)

DOVER, Del. -- The corrections officer killed in a prison uprising and hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was laid to rest today in Delaware.

The final viewing and funeral service for Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held Saturday morning at the Delaware State University Memorial Hall. Hundreds of fellow officers around the Eastern Shore gathered to pay their respects to Floyd, as family and friends honored the officer's legacy. Floyd was later buried at the Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.

Last Wednesday, Floyd was one of four hostages taken by inmates in the C-building at the Vaughn prison. According to investigation records, inmates barricaded Delaware's largest prison using water-filled footlockers. Rescue teams used a backhoe, breaking into the prison where they found Floyd unconscious; he was later pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not released the details of the 16-year-veteran's death, but the head of the Correctional Officers Union told reporters Floyd was forced into a closet by the prisoners after they staged a fight to distract him. In the early moments of the prison takeover, Floyd warned guards coming to his rescue that the inmates set a trap, possible saving the other officers' lives.

Delaware State Police ruled Floyd's death a homicide by trauma last Friday night and turned the C-building back over the Department of Corrections. Yesterday, Delaware Governor John Carney announced his office will be doing an independent review of the hostage incident and is set to announced who will lead the investigation on Tuesday. 

Floyd was 47 years old.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DSP Releases Photos of Suspect in Several Sussex County Robberies

    DSP Releases Photos of Suspect in Several Sussex County Robberies

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:44:34 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:44:34 GMT

    The Delaware State Police has released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in several area robberies. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police has released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in several area robberies. 

    More

  • Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:22:12 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:22:12 GMT
    SALISBURY/DOVER -  When we hear the words "alternative school" certain images may come to mind such as kids who get into fights, or trouble making students at their home school. Unfortunately, this stereotype is not at all what we found at Delmarva area alternative high schools. "Alternative schools are not bad schools. They are schools for people who struggled in other environments, yes . But we try to promote success differently.", says Kent County...More
    SALISBURY/DOVER -  When we hear the words "alternative school" certain images may come to mind such as kids who get into fights, or trouble making students at their home school. Unfortunately, this stereotype is not at all what we found at Delmarva area alternative high schools. "Alternative schools are not bad schools. They are schools for people who struggled in other environments, yes . But we try to promote success differently.", says Kent County...More

  • Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction on Monday told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. 

    More

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction on Monday told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation. 

    Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation. 

    Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.

    More

  • Update: Inmates Used 'Sharp Instruments' to Take Over Delaware Prison

    Update: Inmates Used 'Sharp Instruments' to Take Over Delaware Prison

     Authorities say inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over a Delaware prison and hold three correctional officers and a counselor hostage.
        
    One of the correctional officers died during the nearly 24-hour ordeal. Two guards were released during negotiations and the female counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

     Authorities say inmates used "sharp instruments" to take over a Delaware prison and hold three correctional officers and a counselor hostage.
        
    One of the correctional officers died during the nearly 24-hour ordeal. Two guards were released during negotiations and the female counselor was rescued after authorities used a backhoe to breach a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices