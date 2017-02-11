Corrections Officer Killed in Prison Uprising Laid to Rest

DOVER, Del. -- The corrections officer killed in a prison uprising and hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was laid to rest today in Delaware.

The final viewing and funeral service for Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held Saturday morning at the Delaware State University Memorial Hall. Hundreds of fellow officers around the Eastern Shore gathered to pay their respects to Floyd, as family and friends honored the officer's legacy. Floyd was later buried at the Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.

Last Wednesday, Floyd was one of four hostages taken by inmates in the C-building at the Vaughn prison. According to investigation records, inmates barricaded Delaware's largest prison using water-filled footlockers. Rescue teams used a backhoe, breaking into the prison where they found Floyd unconscious; he was later pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not released the details of the 16-year-veteran's death, but the head of the Correctional Officers Union told reporters Floyd was forced into a closet by the prisoners after they staged a fight to distract him. In the early moments of the prison takeover, Floyd warned guards coming to his rescue that the inmates set a trap, possible saving the other officers' lives.

Delaware State Police ruled Floyd's death a homicide by trauma last Friday night and turned the C-building back over the Department of Corrections. Yesterday, Delaware Governor John Carney announced his office will be doing an independent review of the hostage incident and is set to announced who will lead the investigation on Tuesday.

Floyd was 47 years old.