Drug Investigation Nets 4 Arrests, 24 Grams of Heroin

MILFORD, Del. - A traffic stop in Milford, Del. as part of a two-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Sussex County, netted four arrested and 24 grams of heroin.

According to police, around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, a traffic stop was initiated to execute a search warrant of William Via, Jr. and his car. His vehicle was stopped on US 113 near the intersection of Milford-Harrington Highway in Milford, police said. The Delaware State Police Governor's Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team assisted with the vehicle stop.

William Via Jr. was driving the vehicle with three passengers including his wife Staci Via, Michael Allison, and Parish Alexander. Police said Parish Alexander ran from police but was taken into custody after being tased in a nearby parking lot. He was found with heroin all over his clothing. Police said Alexander had attempted to throw the heroin when he ran. He was transported to the Beebe Hospital where he was treated and released. He was then transported to Troop 4 where he was subsequently arrested.

Once all four suspects were detained, the search warrant was executed on the vehicle and over 24 grams of heroin was located in multiple locations in separate bags, according to police.

William R. Via Jr, 44 of Georgetown, was transported to Troop 4, Georgetown and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession Tier 5 Heroin and Conspiracy 2nd degree. William R. Via Jr. was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $101,000.00 secured bond.

44-year-old William R. Via Jr of Georgetown, 34-year-old Staci E. Via of Georgetown, 36-year-old Michael J. Allison of Frankford, and 38-year-old Parish J. Alexander, of Millsboro were all charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession tier 5 heroin and conspiracy 2nd degree. Alexander was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

William Via Jr. was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $101,000 secured bond. Staci Via was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in default of a $51,000 secured bond. Michael Allison was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $51,000 secured bond. Parish Alexander was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $102,500 secured bond.

