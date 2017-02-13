Milford Convenience Store Robbed at Gunpoint

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store in Milford on Friday night.

Troopers said the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. as a male suspect armed with an handgun entered the Shawnee Country Store, located at 6994 Shawnee Road, and demanded cash from the store employee. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then ran out of the store and headed in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured, according to police.

The suspect was additionally described as approximately 6-foot-tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with his face covered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”