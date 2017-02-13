DSP Investigating Two Armed Robberies in One Night in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating two armed robberies in Kent County that both happened Saturday night.

Police said the first one happened before 9:30 Saturday night at the Family Dollar in Rodney Village on South Governors Avenue in Dover. Police said a man entered the store, showed a handgun, confronted an employee and demanded cash. After he got the money, police said he then left the store and ran on foot in a southern direction.

Less than an hour later, shortly after 10:15 Saturday night, police said a man entered the Canterbury Shore Stop on South DuPont Highway in Felton, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers. The armed suspect then reached across the counter, grabbed the cash, then took off on foot in a southern direction, according to police.

In both robberies, the suspect was described as about 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing dark pants and a blue hoodie. In the first robbery the suspect used the sweatshirt to cover his face – in the second a white undershirt covered his face.

If anyone has any information in reference to either of these incidents they are asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

