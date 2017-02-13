Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Visit Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making a few stops on the Eastern Shore Monday.

According to his public schedule, Hogan will visit Salisbury and parts of Dorchester County to speak with constituents, meet with local community leaders, and hold a press conference.

Hogan will be in Salisbury at noon where he will join Comptroller Peter Franchot at Salisbury Headquarters Live to go before the Greater Salisbury Committee to discuss their continued bipartisan relationship.

From there, the governor will join Salisbury Mayor Jake Day in front of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Building on East Main Street at around 1:15 pm for a news conference. Last month, city officials announced they will be getting $1 million for the Main Street revitalization project under Hogan's proposed capital budget for fiscal 2018.

Then at 2:30 p.m., the governor will travel to Rhodesdale in Dorchester County for a dedication ceremony of a $3 million pilot project aimed at converting poultry manure into energy for chicken house heating.

The governor will then end his day in Cambridge to make an announcement and tour J.M. Clayton Seafood.

