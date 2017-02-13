Repairs Underway on Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - One year after a winter storm battered Delaware's beaches, the City of Rehoboth Beach is repairing the north end of the boardwalk.

The portion of the boardwalk from Surfside Ave to Grenoble Place has been ripped up so the structural beams underneath can be replaced. The city says heavy surf from last year's storm caused the boards to buckle.

"Safety is the number one concern of the City of Rehoboth Beach for residents and visitors," says Krys Johnson, a communications specialist with the city. "[We] did temporary fixes, but the city engineer suggested permanent structural repair."

Johnson says 75 percent of the $256,000 project will be covered by Delaware Emergency Management Agency funds, as the storm that caused the damage was recognized as a natural disaster. Until then, that portion of the boardwalk is closed to the public.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-April.