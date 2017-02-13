Suspect Sought in Ellendale Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Sought in Ellendale Armed Robbery

Video surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect. Video surveillance photo of armed robbery suspect.

ELLENDALE, Del.- Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Ellendale Dollar General store.

Delaware State Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the Beach Highway business just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday. According to state troopers, the suspect demanded cash from a store employee, then jumped over the counter and grabbed cash. Police say he ran from the store, leaving the employee uninjured.

Police are describing the suspect as wearing dark clothing that covered his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

