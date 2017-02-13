Police: Harrington Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home With Chil - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Harrington Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home With Children Present

HARRINGTON, Del. - A Harrington man has been arrested after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home while children were present.

Harrington police say they responded to the 200 block of Commerce Street on Friday for a reported domestic dispute. Officers met with the female victim and a witness inside the home and determined that 39-year-old Timothy Yarborough had broken a window to gain entry and then left before police arrived. Police also determined that Yarborough and the victim were in a previous relationship.

According to police, when the incident occurred there were three children at home, all under the age of 12.

As police searched for Yarborough, they learned he had turned himself in. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of disorderly conduct. Police say he was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $1,750 unsecured bond.

