Ellendale Woman Charged with Identity Theft

MILFORD, Del.- An Ellendale woman is facing identity theft charges after police say she used another person's social security number.

Milford police say 45-year-old Ruth Mendez-Sazo used the social security number for employment purposes at a Milford business.

Police arrested Mendez-Sazo at the business on South Washington Street Friday. She is charged with identity theft and 2nd-degree forgery.

Mendez-Sazo was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $3.000 unsecured. She is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing on February 17.