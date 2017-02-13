Ellendale Woman Charged with Identity Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ellendale Woman Charged with Identity Theft

Posted: Updated:
Ruth Mendez-Sazo, 45, Ellendale Ruth Mendez-Sazo, 45, Ellendale

MILFORD, Del.- An Ellendale woman is facing identity theft charges after police say she used another person's social security number.

Milford police say 45-year-old Ruth Mendez-Sazo used the social security number for employment purposes at a Milford business.

Police arrested Mendez-Sazo at the business on South Washington Street Friday. She is charged with identity theft and 2nd-degree forgery.

Mendez-Sazo was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $3.000 unsecured. She is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing on February 17.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Legislative HallLegislative Hall
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More

  • Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

  • Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:40:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:28:18 GMT

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices