Advocates for Redistricting Reform in Virginia Make Final Push - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Advocates for Redistricting Reform in Virginia Make Final Push

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Advocates who want to change how Virginia draws its political boundaries are making a final plea to state lawmakers.
    
Redistricting reform advocates said at a news conference Monday that Virginia suffers from political boundaries that favor incumbents and don't promote fair elections.
    
The advocates want House Republicans to support proposed congressional amendments aimed at limiting political gerrymandering. The measures have already passed the Senate, but face dim prospects in the GOP-controlled House.
    
Advocates jeered at Republican lawmakers earlier this month when a House panel declined to hear debate on similar legislation.
    
Republican Sen. Jill Vogel urged her fellow Republicans to support redistricting reform, saying it would help the party in the long run.
    
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, but have not won a statewide election since 2009.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Legislative HallLegislative Hall
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More

  • Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

  • Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:40:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:28:18 GMT

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices