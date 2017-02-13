Advocates for Redistricting Reform in Virginia Make Final Push

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Advocates who want to change how Virginia draws its political boundaries are making a final plea to state lawmakers.



Redistricting reform advocates said at a news conference Monday that Virginia suffers from political boundaries that favor incumbents and don't promote fair elections.



The advocates want House Republicans to support proposed congressional amendments aimed at limiting political gerrymandering. The measures have already passed the Senate, but face dim prospects in the GOP-controlled House.



Advocates jeered at Republican lawmakers earlier this month when a House panel declined to hear debate on similar legislation.



Republican Sen. Jill Vogel urged her fellow Republicans to support redistricting reform, saying it would help the party in the long run.



Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, but have not won a statewide election since 2009.