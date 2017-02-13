Bills Tighten Background Checks for Child Care Providers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A couple whose infant daughter died while under the watch of a child care provider is pushing Virginia legislators to tighten background checks on child care workers.



Media outlets report Elly and Cameron Lafkin lobbied for Cami's Law, passed in 2015, which requires all licensed providers to get fingerprint background checks to prevent providers from hiding behind aliases.



Now, bills have been introduced in the state legislature that would require all providers, including those operating under a religious exemption, to undergo fingerprint background checks.



The Lafkins' daughter, Cami, died in 2012 while in the care of a day care provider. The day care was operating legally under Virginia's laws at the time. Following Cami's death, a fingerprint background check revealed the provider had five aliases and was on felony probation.