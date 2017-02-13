SALISBURY, Md.- Florists stress the importance of buying your flowers locally, especially on Valentine's day.

The City Florist in Salisbury said they use about 2,000 roses on Valentine's day. Owner, Jim Gray, said one of the best ways to show your appreciation for someone on the day of love, is always flowers.

Over the past few years, with the increase in technology, florists have noticed people ordering their flowers online instead of at their local flower shops.

"Most of the things you find on the internet are very controlled, they're very packed," Gray said.

On top of that, they aren't personalized. Which is one of the main reasons buying your flowers locally make them more special.

"We do have those customers for 30 years who have been following us. So, I know exactly what they want and I know the style they want," Grey said.

Jackie Cassidy, owner of Jackie's Flowers and More, said buying from local shops not only benefits the customer, but also the community.

"It's much better that our customers come here cause we are local; we are here. The money which people spend here will stay in the community," Cassidy said.

Some locals, though, need to buy other things on top of the flowers. So, instead of going to a few places, they go to one. The supermarket.

"I have to get things besides flowers. So it will be flowers, a card and a least one bottle of wine," John Bartkovich of Salisbury said.

Personalized or not, flowers will always be a gift given on Valentine's day to people across the nation.