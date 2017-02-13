Florists Stress the Importance of Buying Your Flowers Locally - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Florists Stress the Importance of Buying Your Flowers Locally

Posted: Updated:
Flowers Unlimited in Salisbury Flowers Unlimited in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Florists stress the importance of buying your flowers locally, especially on Valentine's day.

The City Florist in Salisbury said they use about 2,000 roses on Valentine's day. Owner, Jim Gray, said one of the best ways to show your appreciation for someone on the day of love, is always flowers.

Over the past few years, with the increase in technology, florists have noticed people ordering their flowers online instead of at their local flower shops.

"Most of the things you find on the internet are very controlled, they're very packed," Gray said.

On top of that, they aren't personalized. Which is one of the main reasons buying your flowers locally make them more special.

"We do have those customers for 30 years who have been following us. So, I know exactly what they want and I know the style they want," Grey said.

Jackie Cassidy, owner of Jackie's Flowers and More, said buying from local shops not only benefits the customer, but also the community.

"It's much better that our customers come here cause we are local; we are here. The money which people spend here will stay in the community," Cassidy said.

Some locals, though, need to buy other things on top of the flowers. So, instead of going to a few places, they go to one. The supermarket.

"I have to get things besides flowers. So it will be flowers, a card and a least one bottle of wine," John Bartkovich of Salisbury said.

Personalized or not, flowers will always be a gift given on Valentine's day to people across the nation. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wi-Hi Special Education Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

    Wi-Hi Special Education Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:07:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:07:54 GMT

    A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

    More

    A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

    More

  • UPDATE: Second Victim Dies in Crash that Killed a Salisbury Woman

    Second Victim Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridges

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:40:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:39:19 GMT

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

  • Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Legislative HallLegislative Hall
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

  • Chicken House in Willards Burns in Large Fire

    Chicken House in Willards Burns in Large Fire

    Sky Cam 16 flew over the chicken house around 8:30 PM in Willards. Several fire companies were on hand

    More

    Sky Cam 16 flew over the chicken house around 8:30 PM in Willards. Several fire companies were on hand

    More

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices