First Flu-Related Death in Sussex County Confirmed

A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.More
A Seaford man pled guilty to federal gun and drug charges after being caught with heroin he branded after the President.More
Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.
Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.
Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.More
Sky Cam 16 flew over the chicken house around 8:30 PM in Willards. Several fire companies were on handMore
The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.
The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.More
