First Flu-Related Death in Sussex County Confirmed

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed the first flu-related death of the season in Sussex County.

Health officials say the 74-year-old woman was a resident at a long-term care facility. The Delaware Public Health Laboratory confirmed that she was diagnosed with Influenza A and had multiple underlying health conditions.

This brings the the state death total this flu season to three. Health officials say all three people who died had underlying health conditions.

Health department leaders say it is not too late for a flu vaccine. They say it takes two weeks to take effect and the season has not yet hit its peak.

According to the Department of Public Health, this flu season is hitting children, teens and young adults particularly hard. The last week of January saw a surge in the number of flu cases among Delawareans ages 5 to 24. There were 142 laboratory-confirmed cases for the week, and more than one-third of them were in individuals in this age group.

For this flu season, there have been 283 confirmed cases statewide among those age 5 to 24, with 19 requiring hospitalization. In comparison, during the same week last year, there were only nine persons in this age group who were confirmed to have the flu, and one had been hospitalized.

Flu vaccines are still available at DPH clinics located within the State Service Centers. A list of locations and times is available at http://flu.delaware.gov or by calling 800-282-8672.