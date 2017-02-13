Delaware Inmate Families Concerned About Relatives' Safety

DOVER, Del.- A number of people who have family members locked up in Delaware prisons said they are concerned about the well-being of their their relatives who are inmates following a hostage situation two weeks ago at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna that left one correctional officer dead.

Several relatives of inmates in prisons, like Vaughn and the Sussex Correctional Institutionin Georgetown, have told WBOC they are having difficulty reaching relatives. On Feb. 2, Lt. Steven Floyd, 47, died after an inmate uprising that also saw him and three other people taken hostage.

Connie Runyon said she has not heard from her son since the hostage situation. She said her son said he and other inmates were protecting a counselor who was among the four hostages taken during the situation.

"I just want to be able to talk to him. I just want to hear him say 'I'm alright, mom.' That's all I want," she said.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said Vaughn remained and other Delaware prisons are currently under a modified lockdown policy, although inmates have access to meals, hygiene, and the grievance process.