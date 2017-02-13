Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug Arrest

MILFORD, De.-- On February 8, Milford Police Department Patrol Division was called to a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot behind the 400 building at the Reserves at Saw Mill. Units responded to the location and spoke with a forty-eight-year old Steven Deshields of Milford.

Police say Deshields was exiting the suspicious vehicle, a Green Cadillac Escalade, when it was learned that he had an active capias out of New Castle County Superior Court and an active capias out of the State of Maryland. Further investigation into the suspicious activity involving Deshields revealed that inside his vehicle, he was in possession of 858 heroin (12.87 grams) as well as other related drug paraphernalia.

Deshields was transported back to Milford Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, manufactures, delivers, or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravated factor (vehicle), as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police report that Deshields was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $50,000 secured bail. Deshields is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 02/17/2017 for a preliminary hearing.