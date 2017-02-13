Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug Arrest

Posted: Updated:
Steven Deshields Steven Deshields

MILFORD, De.-- On February 8, Milford Police Department Patrol Division was called to a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot behind the 400 building at the Reserves at Saw Mill. Units responded to the location and spoke with a forty-eight-year old Steven Deshields of Milford.

Police say Deshields was exiting the suspicious vehicle, a Green Cadillac Escalade, when it was learned that he had an active capias out of New Castle County Superior Court and an active capias out of the State of Maryland. Further investigation into the suspicious activity involving Deshields revealed that inside his vehicle, he was in possession of 858 heroin (12.87 grams) as well as other related drug paraphernalia.

Deshields was transported back to Milford Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, manufactures, delivers, or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravated factor (vehicle), as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police report that Deshields was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $50,000 secured bail. Deshields is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 02/17/2017 for a preliminary hearing.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wi-Hi Special Education Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

    Wi-Hi Special Education Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:07:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:07:54 GMT

    A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

    More

    A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

    More

  • UPDATE: Second Victim Dies in Crash that Killed a Salisbury Woman

    Second Victim Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridges

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:40:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:39:19 GMT

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

  • Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Legislative HallLegislative Hall
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices