Fruitland Police Looking for Missing Teen

FRUITLAND, Md.- Fruitland police are asking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy reported as missing.

Police said Kristian Kelley was last seen Monday evening in the area of Spruce Street in Fruitland. He was also last seen wearing a navy blue zip up style “Wor-Wic” hooded sweatshirt, black jeans with bleach stain patterns, and white and orange shoes. Kristian is approximately 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds.

Police said Kristian is considered critically missing, due to his age. Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Kristian’s location is asked contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately at 410-548-2803.